New STRETCH commuter bus service in the Quad Cities area

There is a new transit commuter system in the Quad Cities that should help alleviate some of the congestion on the I-74 and Centennial Bridges due to construction. "Stretch" is an 18-month service providing seamless connections throughout the QC community and it launched Monday.

There are two routes- one traveling between Burlington Coat Factory, over the I-74 Bridge and into Centre Station in downtown Moline. The other route will travel from Burlington Coat Factory, through downtown Davenport, over the Centennial Bridge and to District Station in downtown Rock Island.

Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration for metro says, “We hope commuters will take advantage of the stretch routes, and choose to sit back and relax while traveling back and forth between our communities. The no fare and free Wi-Fi is an added incentive for passengers to let us do the driving."

The free service was made possible by a grant through Iowa DOT, Davenport CitiBus and Metro.

Service runs Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. till 6:35 p.m. More information can be found at either STRETCHqc.com, on the STRETCH QC Facebook page or by downloading the Transloc Rider app.

