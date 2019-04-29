New Schnucks specialty pharmacy opens in the Quad Cities

Access to treatment for people with complex disease in the Quad Cities is about to get a whole lot easier. As part of a partnership with The Project of the Quad Cities, Schnucks Market is opening a specialty pharmacy in Moline. Located inside the TPQC facility of the Caxton Building, the pharmacy opens Monday, April 29th.

This pharmacy will focus on medication therapy for patients suffering from complex disease such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and rare genetic conditions.

"We're looking forward to expanding our local pharmacy offerings and operations while providing comprehensive and coordinated care for patients with chronic illnesses and complex medical conditions," said Noah Tennyson, Schnucks Director of Specialty Pharmacy. "Our specialty pharmacies connect these patients with the medications that are prescribed and support those who are facing financial challenges for these highly needed but also frequently costly medications."

The Project of the Quad Cities Executive Director Andrea Meirick says that this partnership with Schnucks will help her organization deliver on their promise of transforming lives through remarkable care.

"Remarkable care is when we make healthcare easy and do it well the first time. TPQC aims to provide as many services as possible in one visit, in one place," says Meirick. "Schnucks has been an integral part of our care team, and now having them right next door will only enhance both the experience and health outcomes of our patients. We believe in creating peak moments for our patients, and so does Schnucks. It's remarkable to have two organizations

working side-by-side sharing such a strong value."

This location will mark Schnucks' ninth specialty pharmacy throughout the Midwest. The company also operates 107 retail pharmacies.

Location: 1701 River Drive Moline, Ill.

