New St. Ambrose graduate wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport man finished his college career with a $50,000 lottery prize.

22-year-old Jonathan Labrador said he actually bought the $5 ticket on the day of his graduation from St. Ambrose University.

Labrador graduated this month with a mechanical engineering degree. He bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Shop on Locust St. in Davenport. He said after his family had a graduation dinner at a local restaurant, he and his father stopped at a convenience store for fuel. While they were there, they also decided to buy some lottery scratch tickets.

He claimed his "Frogger Level II" prize at the lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids on Monday. He won the sixth of 10 top prizes available in the game and called it "a perfect way to jump in."

"It's just unbelievable. There are no words to describe. It's just like going on a rollercoaster in five seconds," Labrador said.

Labrador says his lottery winnings will help with his student loans.

