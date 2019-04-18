New UnityPoint Health facility in Moline elevates patient care

There is a new UnityPoint Health facility in Moline and its bringing patient care to the next level. This new health facility in SouthPark Pointe is pulling Express Care, Family Medicine and Pediatrics under one roof.

“It makes us all very happy. We work as a team and it feels like we're working even better than we did before” says Himabindu Allla, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Southpark Pointe. “We all practice patient center family home. So it's not just the physician working for themselves as a silo” and because of this, the patient is the center of care at this facility.

The new SouthPark Pointe facility opened its doors to patient’s mid-March. In this new location, there are three treatment areas under the same roof: Express Care, Family Medicine, and Pediatrics. This gives patients improved care collaboration, treatment, and convenience. The facility features onsite x-ray and lab, more exam rooms, greater visibility, easy access, and convenient parking. With the x-ray and lab on site, they’re able to get test results almost instantly, and that expedites the process for treatment.

If you head down one door (but stay under one roof,) you’ll find the new UnityPoint Health-Trinity Physical Rehabilitation center. UnityPoint Health-Trinity Physical Rehabilitation just relocated to the facility and is now in a space designed for this kind of treatment. It features brand new equipment, a UV booth, adjustable parallel bars, specialized treatment rooms and an overhead track and harness system to prevent falls. SouthPark Pointe is designed to improve access to health services for patients in the area are seeing continued development.

The facility has three disciplines in one location- physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech services. Ryan Clark, manager of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Physical Rehabilitation says, “From that standpoint of therapy, we can really serve any and all patients from pediatrics to geriatrics and also very specialized care.”

While most patients walking through the doors of the physical therapy clinic will be referral patients, the health care clinic is open to all. “I think we have a lot to offer the community. Hopefully, you don't need our services, but if you do, we're here to help” says Clark.

Both of these facilities are now fully open and operational for patient care. UnityPoint Health will hold a ribbon cutting celebration at the new, collaborative health care facility known as SouthPark Pointe in Moline. Those attending the event on Thursday can expect to hear from UnityPoint Health-Trinity leadership team and also the Quad Cities Chamber.

Time: 1:15 p.m., Thursday, April 18

Location: SouthPark Pointe, 3904 16th Street, Moline, Illinois

