New VA outpatient clinic opens in Davenport

A new Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is open in the Quad Cities to serve veterans. The facility located on 2828 West Locust Street, Davenport, is replacing the current clinic in Bettendorf. It will be able to help double the number of veterans.

Monday afternoon, hundreds filled the conference room in anticipation to see the 11,000 square feet building. Different veterans from different wars will now be able to come together in a facility designed to meet their needs.

“In the old building, we used to see in primary care anywhere from 150 patients. I would say we can at least see anywhere from 300 to 400 patients a day,” said Cindy McGee, Clinic manager for the VA Outpatient Clinic.

9,000 veterans were seen in the Bettendorf location, putting the clinic at capacity. The Davenport site that took three years to build will give quality health care to around 2,400 veterans in the area. Family members, the Davenport mayor, and state representatives say this new space will help address the demand.

“We all owe you a debt of gratitude and we have to make sure that you get the care that you deserve,” said Representative Dave Loebsack.

New expanded services such as audiology, radiology, podiatry, physical therapy, and more will be offered. Services that weren't available in Bettendorf.

“For me, it's been life-changing because I had no other insurance,” said Glenn Garner, a veteran.

“It's wonderful, it's helpful. I can't express how helpful it is,” said Jim Kauhl, a veteran.

For some, the place is much more than a healthcare facility.

“Without the VA, I can't imagine what shape I’d be in,” said Garner.

Staff members say the increased space is not only needed, but it's their way to show the veterans their sacrifices are appreciated.

“It makes me feel that the time I did spend in the service was really appreciated,” said Garner.

“My father was a World War II vet, so it's my way of giving back to the veteran community here in the Quad Cities,” said McGee.

The clinic started seeing patients at 8 a.m. and closed its doors at 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

