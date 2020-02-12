New Windsor man arrested on child pornography charges

A New Windsor man has been arrested on disseminating child pornography charges.

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the arrest of 59-year-old James A. Pierson on three counts of disseminating child pornography.

On January 10, officials with the ISP DCI began an investigation after receiving information that Pierson was engaged in possessing, disseminating and manufacturing child pornography, according to ISP officials.

After an investigation, officials say DCI investigators found digital evidence supporting the arrest.

Pierson was arrested on February 12 and was charged with the three counts above. He's currently in the Mercer County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partnerships to include the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Kewanee Police Department, New Windsor Police Department, Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and federal authorities. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com, or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 582-3500 or mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com.