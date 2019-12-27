New Year Brings New Diaper Changing Laws to Public Bathrooms

At least one baby changing station is required to be in restaurants, stores, and buildings with public restrooms.

The law requires that a changing station is in both the women's and men's restrooms ora t least one unisex restroom.

This is to give men the opportunity to share diaper changing duties when out and about.

The Quad Cities International Airport has already jumped on the wagon.

Having a changing station in all their men's bathrooms.

"We do believe in being a family-friendly airport both for

our employees and for our travelers, it's really important to have this added

amenity and it's not really even an amenity it's an important part and it's to make

traveling as stress-free as possible for all parents and families." said Quad Cities Airport Marketing manager, Ashleigh Johnston.

Parents also excited for the change, "I have 2 toddlers and every single time I have to change them it's like, okay

here you go, watch one and then I have to change one and change the other and it's just alot of work, so I am so excited about that,"

said Julie Mohr.

There are a few exceptions to the law such as, bars and nightclubs that do not allow minors.

Other cases are adding a station somewhere that would prevent people with disabilities from

navigating in the restroom.