New Year's Day Weather: The ups and downs!

2020 begins with a bit of mild air that will stick around for a few days. We expect mid 40s for highs Wednesday with upper 40s Thursday and lower 40s Friday! The average high for New Year's Day is 31 and to bring in 2020 we'll be shooting for sun and a high of 45. The last time it was that mild was in 2012 and 2006 when the high was 46! The warmest New Year's Day was in 1897 when the high was 63. The coldest high was -2 in 2018. That day had the coldest low New Year's Day temperature of -19.