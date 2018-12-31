New Year's Day deadline for tickets to Illinois swearing-in ceremony

Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker will be sworn into office on Monday, January 14, 2019. But the deadline for tickets to see it happen in-person is January 1.

Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, ran a private equity firm until March of 2017. He beat incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner in the Illinois gubernatorial race.

The swearing-in ceremony is preceded by a weekend of festivities in Springfield. The Illinois Inauguration website shows a more specific schedule of events for Monday, January 14.

The ceremony will take place at the Bank of Springfield Center from 11 to 1. Tickets can be requested by filling out a form online. Tickets are not guaranteed and only one ticket can be requested per person.