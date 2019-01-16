New York Times responds to Scott County GOP calls to release recording or transcript of Steve King interview

The Scott County Republicans are calling on the New York Times to release a recording or transcript of their interview with Congressman Steve King. This comes after House Republicans stripped the Iowa representative of his committee positions over comments he reportedly made during an interview with the new york times questioning "why white supremacy is considered offensive."

KWQC reached out to the New York Times and they replied via email "Trip didn’t tape the interview, therefore there is not an audio transcript from us. Trip typed detailed notes during the interview and we are absolutely confident that we quoted Mr. King accurately, fairly and in the proper context. The interview was approximately 56 minutes long. I’d point out that on Friday, more than 24 hours after the article was published, Mr. King did not dispute he had made the comment. He said on the House floor, according to the Des Moines Register: 'But one phrase in that long article has created an unnecessary controversy,' King said. 'That was my mistake.'

He has argued he was quoted out of context. He was not."

KWQC asked the New York Times if they would release Gabriel's detailed reporter notes. They replied saying they do not release reporters’ notes.