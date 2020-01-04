New York firefighters rescue dropped engagement ring after New Year’s Eve proposal

New York firefighters stepped in to rescue an engagement ring that dropped into a grate after a New Year’s Eve proposal.

As the ball dropped in Times Square and millions rang in the new year, Danny Tay decided to ring in a brand new chapter in his life by proposing to his girlfriend, Asha Cesar.

“It was beautiful. It was perfect,” Cesar said.

The couple celebrated for hours before returning to their car.

“The ring was loose. I was going to open the car door and I just saw it fly off of my finger and fall right here under this grate,” Cesar said.

They did not know what to do. The ring was sitting under the grate and the couple tried to fish it out themselves. Cesar prayed the entire time.

Finally, the drove to the nearest firehouse to ask for help.

“We just looked so pathetic. It’s freezing. It’s 4 o’clock on the morning. It’s New Year’s," Cesar said.

The firefighters got together and used coat hangers and duct tape to try and rescue the ring.

“I got it on the edge and she was like ‘oh my goodness I’m gonna cry.' I told her don’t cry yet because I might drop it and I dropped it,” firefighter Peter Morawek said.

The second attempt was more successful.

“I put it in my hand and I told the husband, ‘step away from the grate sir,’ and brought him away from the grate and handed it off to him," Morawek said.

The couple finally got their engagement ring back thanks to the firefighters.

