New York man charged after 2.2 pounds of cocaine is seized at Galesburg Amtrak Station

A 19-year-old from New York is facing charges after officials say they seized over 2 pounds of cocaine at the Amtrak station in Galesburg.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Department say they conducted an investigation at the station and seized approximately 1,078 grams (approximately 2.2 pounds) of cocaine.

19-year-old Darian T. J. Sharrow, of New York, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance over 900 grams, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance over 900 grams and controlled substance trafficking.

Sharrow was taken into custody and is being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting bond.

The street value for the cocaine that was seized is estimated at around $100,000 according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Galesburg Police Department.