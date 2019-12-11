New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

New Zealand officials say they will begin Friday to recover eight victims’ bodies believed to remain on a small island since a volcanic explosion there earlier this week.

Continuing volcanic activity has delayed the retrieval of the eight bodies from ash-covered White Island, where an eruption occurred Monday as 47 tourists were exploring the landscape.

Eight people were confirmed killed and dozens were severely burned in the blast of steam and ash.

New Zealand medical staff were working around the clock to treat the injured survivors in hospital burn units.

On Thursday, police were finalizing the plan to return to the island to retrieve the eight bodies believed to still be there.

