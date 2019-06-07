New airless tire could eliminate flats, blowouts

Michelin and GM say they have created a prototype for a new puncture-proof tire that will make flats a thing of the past.

The “Uptis Prototype” (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) will “eliminate blowouts and flats”, according to a published announcement this week.

Uptis also requires “virtually no maintenance” and would have a significantly longer lifespan, Michelin said.

Michelin said the technology, which will be tested on Chevrolet Bolts starting later this year, will save 200 million tires from being scrapped every year because of punctures and uneven wear.

The companies say the aim is to introduce Uptis on passenger vehicles as early as 2024.