New bike stolen from HyVee in Silvis; police looking to identify suspect

Officials are investigating after a bike was stolen from the HyVee in Silvis.

Police say on December 17 the Silvis Police Department took a report of a retail theft at the store. Officials say the woman pictured above stole a new Huffy brand 12-inch Frozen-themed bike valued at around $100.

She was driving an older model red Chevy Impala according to officials.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.