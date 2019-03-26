Illinois gas tax would double under new bill

A bill introduced last week in the Illinois Senate would double the state’s gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon.

Senate Bill 103 could create almost $2 billion a year in new revenue which would be used for infrastructure items such as roads and bridges, according to bill sponsor State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago.

The bill would also raise vehicle registration fees.

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, told the Illinois News Network increasing the fuel tax will hurt working families, those with low income in particular.

A member of Sandoval’s legislative team tells KWQC the 19-cent increase would increase the cost of a 15-gallon fill-up by $2.70.

The last time Illinois raised its gas tax was 1990.