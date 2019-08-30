New billboards in Davenport tackle gun violence

You may have noticed some new billboards in Davenport that tackle a serious issue: gun violence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and Project Safe Neighborhoods put up the billboards to bring attention to gun-related crimes. The four billboards can be found throughout the city.

Most of them have been strategically placed in areas with higher crime rates.

Davenport police, who are also part of the effort, worked through their crime maps to identify neighborhoods where weapons or shots fired incidents have happened.

"We are collaborative, we have a high priority of investigating weapons crimes," Davenport Major Jeff Bladel said. "Gun related crimes are a priority. Anything we can do, any resource that we have we are going to utilize to keep our community safe."

Major Bladel says these billboards should show the community they are serious about gun crimes and safety.

Project Safe Neighborhood is a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to reduce gun violence. It brings federal, state, local, tribal law and community leaders together to help identify crime and come up with a solution on how to address it.

