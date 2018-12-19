New businesses bring economic boost to Bettendorf

There’s a lot of new economic development around Bettendorf’s new TBK Bank Sports Complex including three new businesses that have just opened. So far businesses say they are already getting a lot of traffic.

It’s only been three days since Cheesy Cow opened its doors and the lines continue to grow.

“I think it’s special because the Quad Cities is a really cool place and I think we are getting bunch of new stuff. So I think it's cool that we have a mac and cheese,” said Makayla Sheehan, a customer. “Mac and cheese is one of my favorites to eat,”

“It's good, growth is always good for a community I believe,” said Rose Myers, a customer.

The restaurant that's connected to the Coffee Hound is another place that opened this week.

“The lines were out the door for hours on end. We actually had to shut down and we actually ran out of things because it was so overwhelming through lunch and dinner,” said Beth Aronson, owner of Cheesy Cow.

Just this Wednesday morning, Hurts Donut also made their debut. Bettendorf city officials say this is just the beginning.

“With this being so local to Interstate 80, I think you are going to see a lot of off street traffic and a lot of tourism traffic coming to this area,” said Jeff Reiter, Economic Development Director. “So we couldn't be more pleased from the city's perspective. It's really doing a lot for this whole community,”

The owner of Cheesy Cow says they are grateful to customers as they work to handle all the rush.

“It's been quite emotional just feeling the support and how blessed we are,” said Aronson.

As development continues to grow around the sports complex. Many are happy to see the place thriving.

“I didn't even realize all this stuff was out here. I still thought it was all rural so coming out the corner, it's like wait a minute where did that come from,” said Myers.

“So I would expect that you are going to see a lot of this space behind us full and very active this summer,” said Reiter.

The City of Bettendorf says there's a hotel being built right now and a new Kwik Star is planned.

