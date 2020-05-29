New cases announced in Rock Island County; one additional death due to COVID-19

One death and five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of Rock Island County.

Health officials say the additional death, a man in his 60's, had been in the hospital with COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County has grown to 27.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our team has been working tirelessly since the middle of March on the response for this pandemic. It is exhausting work – physically and also mentally and emotionally. For the first time, a death of one of our residents has affected me personally. The man who died had been my friend for more than 20 years. He was a good husband, father, co-worker and friend. We all should remember that each of our 27 residents who have died — and more than 362,000 people around the world — mattered."

Health officials are also pushing community members to still practice social distancing.

“Please do your part to prevent more needless death," Ludwig said. "Our best defenses against this virus are social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and washing your hands frequently.”

In addition, the health department reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 693. Currently, six patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

