New cases confirmed in the Quad Cities; health officials say social distancing is working

While social distancing is working according to health officials in the Quad Cities, the area is still seeing new cases.

Scott County health officials reported 20 new additional cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 216. The county also announced an additional death, an 81-year-old person. This brings the county's death count to five. So far in Scott County, 1,940 tests have come back negative.

In Rock Island County, health officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 382 and nine total deaths. The additional deaths reported was a woman in her 90's and a man in his 70's. Health officials say 19 patients are currently in the hospital.

Number of tests is not available for Rock Island County.

Social distancing works

"Last week, Ed Rivers and I were asked about how well we thought Quad Citians were doing at following social distancing guidelines. I mentioned that when I go to the grocery for my once-a-week trip, I see most people trying to keep their distance and that about half were wearing some sort of face covering. I didn’t have any other anecdotal data because I have taken our advice to heart and significantly limited my time away from home or my essential work.

According to a University of Maryland study analyzing cell phone location data, residents in different states may not be as diligent. Illinoisans have been under a stay at home order since March 21 that is scheduled to end May 30. Illinois ranks No. 18 on the social distancing compliance list of 50 states and the District of Columbia. Link here

Iowa doesn’t have an official stay-at-home order, but there have been restrictions in place since March. Based on the restrictions in place until today, Iowans rank 36th on this Maryland study. Today, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced loosening of restrictions in 77 counties, not including Scott County. The previous restrictions set in place by Gov. Reynolds will be extended for Scott and 22 other counties until at least May 15.

We share this data because there is one alarming trend: People are starting to stay home less frequently. This scares us because there is no cure for COVID-19. We don’t have an offensive game – we only can play defense. And our best defenses are the ones you’ve heard from us for many, many weeks now. We must keep saying them.

Until there’s a cure, this is the only game we’ve got. Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and use hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Stay home when you are ill"

Updated symptoms:

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness that may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The CDC has updated its official symptom list.

Original three:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Added symptoms:

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

Community thank you:

"As we have discussed over the past few weeks, this COVID-19 pandemic and response have asked a lot of each of us as individuals and residents of the Quad Cities community.

A community is not just a group of people living in the same place — it’s a feeling of fellowship with others who share common attitudes, interests, and goals. That is what we are here in the Quad Cities — a community that rises when called to protect each of our members.

And that is what we have seen as we have responded to the spread of COVID-19 — a community that rises up when asked.

On behalf of Nita and myself, thank you to our public health staff for maintaining a robust COVID-19 response over the course of many weeks. You have accepted the challenges of this response graciously and we are proud to be part of this effort with you. We are public health.

Thank you to our health system and medical provider partners for their commitment to responding to those in need, whether due to COVID-19 illness or other medical concerns. Your abilities to put your pandemic plans in place make all the difference.

Thank you to our local governments for immediately asking public health and health care what was needed. Your guidance supports the efforts of our community.

Thank you to our emergency management partners. Your leadership and coordination makes all the difference as we respond as a two state, two county community.

Thank you to our local grocery stores and their employees for helping serve our more vulnerable populations and for showing up every day to make sure the staples of our community are available for us.

Thank you to the workers in our community that are continuing to staff childcares, transporting of goods, restaurants, manufacturing plants, and many other sectors. You are the engine that is keeping our community running and you are doing this while ensuring the safety of yourselves and your co-workers.

Thank you to local businesses that meet many of the needs of our community. We appreciate your willingness to listen to public health advice while continuing to serve residents.

And thank you to our media partners who help us deliver our message quickly, reliably, and factually. You help us provide accurate information to the community to inform their choices in conducting the business of their daily lives.

It takes an entire community to protect an entire community. And we thank you all for helping to protect ours."

Help for Scott County residents:

Community Action of Eastern Iowa would like to share four things with Scott County households today:

1. Energy Assistance: If you were recently laid off from work, you might qualify for an energy assistance payment using your layoff notice. The average household benefit is $400, and you do not have to be behind on your bill to qualify. Any Scott County household that has not already received a benefit since last October can apply. The fastest way to apply is through our website at www.caeiowa.org. Households can apply over the internet or by telephone.

2. Food: If you are hungry and can’t afford food or can’t leave your house because you are quarantined or ill, Community Action will safely deliver food to your doorstep. Households can request food on Community Action’s website by completing a simple form. Relatives can complete the form on behalf of their families. If you cannot complete the form online, please call 563-324-3236.

3. Diapers: If you need diapers for your infant or toddler, and you can’t afford them or can’t find them, Community Action will safely deliver diapers to your doorstep. Diapers can also be requested on our website or by calling us.

4. Any Need: If you have any need and don’t know where to turn for help, please call us at 563-324-3236, or contact us through our website at www.caeiowa.org. We will call you to help you find resources.

Community Action responds around the clock to all requests for help. If you are hungry and it is Saturday night, and you are out of food, contact us, and we will get food delivered to you. You will not have to wait. You will receive a response from a real person whenever you have a critical need.

Working together, we are all better able to respond to the pandemic. We are happy to partner with the Scott County Health Department and our community. If you need help, Community Action is here to stand with you."