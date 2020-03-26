New coronavirus cases reported in Scott, Des Moines counties

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that 34 more positive cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported for a total of 179 positive cases.

The new cases include an elderly person and three adults between the ages of 41 and 60 in Scott County and one adult between the ages of 18 and 40 in Des Moines County.

There are now seven positive cases in Scott County. Two other people tested positive, but officials say they don’t count towards Scott County’s numbers because they are non-residents.

This is the first case reported in Des Moines County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the other new cases include:

• Appanoose County, an adult older than 81.

• Black Hawk County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Cedar County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80, an adult older than 81.

• Clayton County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

• Jasper County, an adult older than 81.

• Johnson County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, four adults between the ages of 41 and 60 years, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years.

• Linn County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, three adults between the ages of 41 and 60, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Mahaska County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Monona County, an adult between the ages 61 and 80.

• Page County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Polk County, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Pottawattamie County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Sioux County, an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Washington County, two adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with the coronavirus.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m.