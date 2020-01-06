New data shows Illinois' population shrank more than any other state in last decade

Federal numbers show Illinois' population shrank more than any other state from 2010 to 2019.

That's according to BlueRoom stream, which says the information is from new data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Since the beginning of the decade, Illinois has lost nearly 160 thousand residents, which is 1.2 percent of its total population.