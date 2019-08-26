New details in case of Dewitt man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old boy

New details are emerging in the case of a 21-year-old from Dewitt who is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

21-year-old Cameron Wiley is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in Clinton County in July. (Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents obtained by TV6 say Cameron Wiley was arrested on August 1, 19 days after the incident took place.

The victim was reported missing out of Clinton. Then, the next day, he was found at Wiley's residence.

Court documents say Wiley admitted to an officer that he had sexual contact with the boy on three separate occasions, starting the night before.

Wiley is charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree.

A neighbor, who did not want TV6 to identify her, just learned the details Monday.

"I'm actually really shocked, because he kept to himself mainly. He never bothered us or anything like that. So... I'm just shocked because I have kids and I just don't want anything happening to my kids, and no one telling me about it," she said.

Wiley pleaded not guilty to Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree.

His case is scheduled for a pretrial conference on September 12.