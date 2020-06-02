New details released in Davenport shootings during night of violence

New details have been released regarding three shootings – including one where a woman was killed – that occurred late Sunday and early Monday during several hours of violence across Davenport.

According to a media release from Scott County Attorney Mike Walton that was posted to the Scott County Sheriff's Office Facebook page early Tuesday :

11:12 p.m. Sunday

Davenport police responded to the Walmart in the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road for a disturbance. A shot was fired from an unknown source, striking 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly of Davenport, who was a passenger in a vehicle.

She died from a single gunshot wound to her stomach. Her death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

12:13 a.m. Monday

The Davenport Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at Necker’s Jewelers, 4007 East 53rd St., where officers discovered bullet casings of various calibers.

A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived at Trinity Terrace Park. The individual was struck multiple times in the legs.

He was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, with serious injuries.

One man, Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons.

According to an arrest affidavit, he was located at Trinity Terrace Park with the gunshot victim and admitted they were at the scene of the incident.

A black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm gun was located under the seat of a white Chevy Impala Clay was driving. The magazine was located at the scene.

A review of surveillance video at the jewelry store showed multiple people approaching the business; one of them was carrying a brick. Some of the individuals were identified from surveillance video.

The video also shows several other cars arriving and the individuals walking away from the business. An exchange of gunfire occurs.

The individuals then ran to the vehicles and leave the scene.

2:55 a.m. Monday

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

While in the alley, approximately 13 rounds were fired into an unmarked police vehicle that three officers were in. The officer driving the vehicle was struck twice – one shot hit his firearm holstered on his side while the other hit him in the leg.

Another officer from the vehicle returned fire; the suspects then got into the vehicle and took off.

The ambushed police vehicle brought the wounded officer to a local hospital, while other squad cars pursued the suspect vehicle, which was driving at speeds over 80-90 mph. During the chase, a gun was thrown from the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed in the 1900 block of Mound Street.

One occupant, Lashawn D’James Hensley, 27, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short distance away. He has outstanding federal and state of Iowa warrants.

The other occupants of the vehicle were identified as Don Christopher White Jr., 34; Deaguise Ramont Hall, 31; Raheem Jacques Houston, 27; Devell Carl Lewis Sr., 32; and Michael Linn Cross, 27.

White, Lewis, and Cross were present at the shooting on East 53rd Street. Seven firearms, plus ammunition and magazines, were recovered from the vehicle.

Officers returned to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street to investigate the scene and found an individual lying next to a vehicle. He was fatally shot.

Underneath his body was a semi-automatic handgun and around him were multiple bullet casings.

His identity has not yet been released. The individual was also present at the shooting on East 53rd Street and had a gun at that location.

The names of the officers also have not been released.

Cross is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury with serious injury.

Houston is charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Lewis is charged with possession with intent to deliver ecstasy, and drug tax stamp violation.

White is charged with eluding and felon in possession of a firearm. He also was wanted on warrants out of Rock Island and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Hall is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Another man, Brandon Jerome Pullman, 29, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury with serious injury, according to the release.

TV6 will continue to follow and update this story.