New diversity positions at QC college and university

A college and a university in the Quad Cities are creating new positions to help students succeed, no matter their background. To them, diversity isn't just a skin tone, it has to do with their background and their abilities.

"That's our hope, to begin bending the needle on the thought, mindset where people are," said Ryan Saddler, the new Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Ryan Saddler has been working on diversity at St. Ambrose University for 5 years. Now focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion - he thinks it's crucial to step in now. "It's been the youth in America that really led most of our social justice movements. so we really need today's young people, today's youth, to be in tune with what's going on in our society... to be conscientious of it."

About 20% of the Quad Cities and surrounding area identifies as non-white. Saddler wants St. Ambrose's population to mirror that. Currently, they're around 15%.

"It's important that we have a diverse population but also important to have an inclusive environment along with that. To create an inclusive environment, working with individuals that look like the students we're attracting. That can help and assist our students of diverse populations" said Saddler.

On the other side of the river - Augustana College is continuing the fight for diversity, with a different angle, "it has to be seen as diversity because disability rights are the same rights as everyone else," said Kat Williams, Augustana College's new Director of Disability Services.

Disabilities are a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one's abilities. This comes in different forms - not always seen. "You have obviously the visible disabilities but especially on college campuses, hidden or learning disabilities or psychiatric that you might not see," added Williams. Those can include ADHD, ADD, auditory deficits, and more. Which is where Williams comes in. Nationwide, about 17% of students have disabilities.

"A big part of my beautiful job is working together accommodations that are reasonable and that's key. To make it easier or alleviate some of that pressure. An example of that would be time or time and a half or an alternate location to reduce the anxiety from noise," added Williams.

Williams' and Saddler's focus? Equality for all students. "It's about equal access, including them in the conversation when you discuss diversity. they're the same as everyone else," said Williams.

We're told these two positions would help more than 500 students total.