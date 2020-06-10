New grant program provides emergency relief to childcare providers in Illinois

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Quad City leaders in Moline on Wednesday to discuss a new grant program that provides emergency relief to childcare providers.

The governor was joined by Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and other local and state leaders for Wednesday morning's press conference.

Governor Pritzker says although the state offered one-time stipends to childcare providers earlier in the year it wasn't enough.

"Every child in every state deserves access to quality child care and early learning services," Governor Pritzker said. "Whether there's a pandemic going on or not. Every parent, in every state, deserves to know that their child is safe and well cared for while they're at work, and at a price that doesn't break the bank."

To boost restoration of childcare and early education Gov. Pritzker worked with the General Assembly to dedicate millions of dollars from the Federal Cares Act to support childcare providers.

Now, Governor Pritzker wants to hear from them on how to allocate those funds.

"Today, we are launching a survey of providers so that we can begin the process of efficiently dispersing the $270 million in childcare restoration grants across our state," Governor Pritzker said.

The survey is available on the Illinois Network of Childcare Resource and Referral Agency's website. You can find that link here.