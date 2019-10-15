New hotel and bistro to open in downtown Moline

Two new businesses have opened up in Moline; one is a new restaurant and the other is a new hotel.

Heart of America Group's newest hotel and restaurant will open in the historic Fifth Avenue building in downtown Moline, Illinois.

The Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar will open Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Axis Hotel will open on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Read more of the announcement from officials below.

The Axis Hotel is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton; only the second Tapestry Collection hotel in Illinois. The boutique hotel and historic art deco landmark was named for the location’s prominence on 5th Avenue and 17th Street. When the Fifth Avenue building was originally constructed in 1929, the location was known as the main axis of Moline, connecting business, leisure and transportation.

Located in the Axis Hotel, the Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar is a French-inspired bistro that honors the cocktail culture of the 1920’s. It features classic nostalgic cocktails and inventive chef cuisine. The bistro is named after a group of businessmen known as “The Syndicate” who funded and planned the original Fifth Avenue building project. The Fifth Avenue Syndicate is the focal point of the hotel lobby, and portrays the roaring twenties experience for guests of the Axis Hotel and local patrons. The bistro features American menu items with an inventive twist for lunch, happy hour, dinner and brunch on the weekends. The history, mood, design and menu will create an iconic experience.

The 104-room hotel is a blend of historic grandeur with modern comfort. Each unique guest room provides an abundance of natural light and scenic views of the Mississippi River. Paying homage to a more elegant era, the hotel includes amenities from the William and Roam Steam Collection. There are several room types, from a one bedroom to a corner king suite with a private bedroom and premium bath. The historic 1920’s era ballroom with onsite food and beverage service, dedicated staff and state of the art AV equipment is the perfect backdrop for unique weddings, rehearsal dinners, holiday parties and corporate events. There is complimentary parking on-site with a covered walkway for guests.

Listed in the National Register of Historic places, the ornate details from the original construction of the Fifth Avenue building have been preserved. The stunning terrazzo floors, marble and granite walls, elevator lobbies with coffered ceilings, lobby skylight and floor to ceiling windows showcase river views and provide a unique design to fit the historical layout of the eight-story tower. The Axis Hotel and Fifth Avenue Syndicate is a boutique destination with timeless character and charm."