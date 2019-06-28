New juvenile detention center and renovated jail being discussed for Scott County

Improvements to the Scott County Jail and a new Juvenile Detention Center could soon be on the way. That’s what's proposed after a recent study by the county began in the summer of 2018, to assess the needs of the detention center and the jail.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors were presented with the latest findings. The Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) that's licensed to hold 18 offenders is well over capacity.

“The best alternative is to actually find a new location for the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center,” said Sheriff Tim Lane with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

The study found that by the year 2037, the detention center will need 64 beds.

“It needs to expand so that we are no longer spending upwards to $200 a day per juvenile to house them in other locations,” said Sheriff Lane.

The same thing is also being seen at the jail. By 2037, 484 beds could be needed to house the inmate population. The sheriff says the recommendation suggested the jail stay at its current location on 400 W 4th St, Davenport, IA, but modify the booking room along with other areas. Although no decision has been made, Sheriff Lane says it must be done.

“We never actually want to spend significant amounts of money, but sometimes it becomes necessary to spend money in order to avoid the significant cost that is headed our way,” said Sheriff Lane.

Significant costs that they hope will better both the facilities and the community. The budget if approved for the projects could be more than $30 million. The Board of Supervisors is currently still discussing the finding.