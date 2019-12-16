New laws for Illinois drivers in 2020

Over 250 new laws will take effect in Illinois at the beginning of the new year.

Two of the laws revolve around driving near construction.

The first law is one many drivers get frustrated about.

In 2020, Illinois drivers education classes will teach rules about zipper merging.

There’s a lot of it around construction as you might have noticed on the I-74 bridge when it was down to one lane.

The state said zipper merging should take place on highways with multiple lanes when drivers approach a lane closure or work zone.

Another law that will take place on January 1st pertains to construction workers.

Starting in 2020, drivers who hit a construction worker in Illinois could pay more than double of what they could’ve been fined in 2019.

This year drivers are being charged up to $10,000 for hitting a construction worker. Next year, drivers could be charged up to $25,000.

The state said it increased the fine to discourage unsafe driving and protect construction workers.

There are a few more laws that will affect Illinois drivers in 2020.

The fine for illegally passing a school bus will double.

Drivers who violate Scott’s Law will face increased fines up to $10,000.

Drivers will also not be able to watch streaming video while driving.