New mental health center opens in the Quad Cities

A new resource in mental health care for the Quad Cities opened Thursday morning.

Vera French Community Mental Health Center held a ribbon cutting and open house for the new "Carol Center," which will offer some lesser known services.

The facility is meant to provide a safe and supportive place for people living with mental illness, including a homeless outreach program and peer support drop-in services.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills, develop friendships, share meals and benefit from the support and guidance of the center's staff.

Other services offered at the Carol Center include:

- Intensive psychiatric rehabilitation

- Medication management

- Community support services

- Community-based peer support services

The center, which is named after Carol Lujack, is located in the 400 block E. 32nd St. Lujack passed away in 2002, but during her life, she supported the services provided by the Vera French Center.