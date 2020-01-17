Library books can now be added to the list of delivery items like food and groceries. It's all a part of Rock Island's "Library 2 Go." The mobile library is traveling through Rock Island, parts of Silvis, and Milan. This is making libraries more accessible, and putting a modern spin on what many are already familiar with.

New mobile library program for Illinois

"I think there's a lot of warm feeling people had for that. Rolling up and opening those doors and seeing what was available for you today. So we have a lot of families and children excited about revisiting that," said Lisa Lockheart, the Outreach and Publicity Liaison for the Rock Island Public Library.

"Library 2 Go" will bring the library to you by taking their books, on the street.

"We have a change in our society of delivering our groceries and all the trends are 'we want things where we are and we want things brought to us' and our community and reaching other parts of our service area at that we may not have been able to reach before with physical buildings," explained Lockheart.

1 in 10 Americans uses public transportation on a weekly basis, according to PEW Research.

"We know that there are people that struggle with transportation. They don't have a reliable car, they rely on a bus or other units to get around. This is a way of bridging that gap and saying 'ok how do we get there in this time frame?' Well, we're there! We're at the schools, in parks, community centers. So much easier to fit libraries in your life by us coming to you," explained Lockheart.

With tablets for rent, dozens of books, audiobooks, and movies available, Lockheart says there's something for everyone. "there are for self-education, entertainment, for stretching your family budget. We offer 100s of programs each year because not everybody learns from a book. Some people prefer to learn by doing and we have programs to do that."

There are two routes they switch every week- a red and a blue. You can check the schedule on their

Facebook page. On Fridays, they have a "surprise" location! So keep an eye out for that being announced tomorrow morning.

Anyone who is a resident of Illinois can rent a book from the Rock Island bookmobile. Scott County has a mobile library, and book 2 go organizers say Davenport is considering getting one in the Spring.