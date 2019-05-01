New organ arrives to Muscatine church two years after tornado

A Muscatine Church is still rebuilding two years after a tornado caused extensive damage.

The Wesley United Methodist Church was hit by a tornado two years ago and on Sunday they started installing a brand new organ. The original pipe organ was destroyed when the tornado sent parts of the roof of the church crashing down.

Dozens of volunteers showed up at the church to help unload a semi-trailer full of pieces of the new organ, Gracie Pearl.

"Having everyone help carry even just one piece it helps us have ownership of the organ. It's not just the organist's instrument. It's the churches instrument. It's Muscatine's instrument," Anne Olson, a Wesley United Methodist congregation member, said.

The process of returning a pipe organ to Wesley United has taken just over two years as members of the church researched different pipe organs. A team of congregation members traveled to different cities around the country to inspect organs in other churches.

"In the end we chose to buy an organ from the Fisk Company. Then we went to the Fisk factory in Massachusetts and toured the factory and they had built a model of our sanctuary and a model of the proposed organ," Al Brotherton, a congregation member who was on the committee for selecting a new organ, said.

As for the name Gracie Pearl, the church's organist determined Grace would be a good name for an organ, while Pearl has ties to the community.

"Muscatine was known as a source for pearl buttons back in the day. Someone suggested that maybe we could make the labels on the drawn-ups out of button shells. They got button blanks from the museum and machined those into the inserts for the drawn ups for the organ. And had them engraved," Brotherton said.

The anticipation from members of the congregation continues to grow.

"A lot of people are excited about having this instrument. It's going to be a landmark instrument with the Fisk Company. So we're really looking forward to the process of getting it in," Sally Potter, an organist at Wesley, said

The people of the church are excited to finally return the sound of a pipe organ to their church.

"We're just really excited. You know, this is...we've kind of been, for two years, we've just been missing that. So, to finally have it start coming about is really exciting,” Pastor Brian Oliver said.

The 12 ton organ with over 2,000 pipes will not be ready until November. Once it is assembled, it will then be voiced. This is the process of making sure the acoustics are perfect for the room.

Members with the church said they will hold a dedication for it when it is done.