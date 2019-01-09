New phone scam this one targeting Medicare

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a new phone scam. It says its office received a citizen complaint regarding a new scam. The complainant advised the suspect caller claimed to be from Medicare. The suspect caller then advised the complainant’s Medicare card information was incorrectly printed and they needed to verify the correct information by having the complainant provide their personal information. The complainant refused to do so, and then notified law enforcement.

The sheriff says this incident may by isolated, or may become wide-spread over the next few days. Please exercise caution anytime someone calls you and requests personal information. Most legitimate government agencies do not solicit information over the phone. If you have received this call and provided your information, please contact your local authorities.

