New plane hangar construction in Monmouth could start in the fall following fire

The old airport hangar in Monmouth has been demolished and removed following a large fire that happened in October.

The city's administrator, Lew Steinbrecher, tells TV6 negotiations are underway with the Division of Aeronautics with the Illinois Department of Transportation to put the new hangar on the west side of the runway.

According to Steinbrecher, the new hangar will hold 10 planes and construction could start in the fall.

The cost will be covered by insurance and Steinbrecher said they will be applying for state and federal funds.