New planetary diet could save the world

The next big dieting craze could be one that aims to not only improve your health but the health of the planet. The "planetary health diet" was developed by an international team of scientists.

They say it can help ensure sustainable food production, reducing further damage to the earth. The diet involves reducing sugar and red meat consumption by half while eating more fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

The diet could prevent up to 11.6 million premature deaths without hurting the planet. That's according to a report published Wednesday in the Medical Journal the Lancet.

Global population is on track to hit ten billion by 2050. At that level, the study's authors say our current diet and food production habits will quote "exacerbate risks to people and planet".