New plans presented for Tama building in downtown Burlington

New plans were presented for the historic Tama building in downtown Burlington.

The historic Tama building in downtown Burlington caught on fire in August 2018 and eventually had to be torn down. (KWQC)

The building caught on fire in August 2018 and eventually had to be torn down.

Now, the developer is hoping to rebuild the three story structure and have 22 apartments on top of commercial space. The apartment building would include 12 low income apartments and 10 market-rate apartments.

The developer presented the plans to the city council and is waiting for additional funding.

The goal is to start construction by this fall.