New positive coronavirus cases reported in Scott, Muscatine counties

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases.

The new cases include two Scott County adults between the ages of 41 and 60 and a Muscatine County adult between the ages of 18-40, officials said Wednesday.

The two in Scott County are currently hospitalized, the Scott County Health Department said Wednesday morning.

Scott County now has three positive cases, while Muscatine County now has six, according to officials.

“We expect to see the number of confirmed cases increase in the community as testing becomes readily available and the virus becomes more widespread in the community,” Director Edward Rivers. “We must act together to do what we can to minimize the spread.”

Actions to minimize the spread include social distancing by staying at home as much as possible; washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm; and staying home when ill.

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the other positive cases include:

• Allamakee County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Benton County, two adults between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Hancock County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Johnson County, four adults between the ages of 18 and 40, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60, and an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Linn County, an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.

• Polk County, three adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Poweshiek County, two adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

• Washington County, two adults between the ages of 18 and 40.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found

here.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on >her Facebook page.

According to the Scott County Health Department, approximately 80% of Iowans infected with the coronavirus will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have the coronavirus. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

Stay home and isolate from others in the house until all of the following have been met:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers).

• Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath has improved).

• At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.

There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.