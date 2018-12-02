New public transit routes help commuters get through I-74 bridge construction

Two new transit commuter routes will launch connecting commuters across the Centennial and I-74 Bridges. Starting on Monday, December 3, 2018, the routes will run every Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.

No fare is collected on the route, and commuters can enjoy free Wi-Fi.

One route will travel between Burlington Coat Factory over the I-74 bridge and into Centre Station in downtown Mone.

The second route will travel between Burlington Coat Factory, through downtown Davenport, over Centennial Bridge and delivering passengers to District Station in downtown Rock Island.

The new service branded "STRETCH" is designed to alleviate traffic congestion due to construction on the I-74 bridge. The service is made possible through a grant provided by Iowa DOT, Davenport Citibus, and Metro.

Details may be found at STRETCHqc.co, or at STRETCH QC on Facebook.

To view the Stretch route in real time, download the Transloc Rider app on your mobile device, and select Davenport Citibus system. Also, choose MetroLINK and Bettendorf transit systems to view all transit opportunities.