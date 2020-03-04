New radio system in QCA will improve first responder communication

A new radio system is coming to the Quad Cities, improving coverage in the area and communication between first responders.

TV6 spoke to the Director of the Scott Emergency Communications Center, Dave Donovan. He said the new system creates seamless communication between various agencies and a more reliable system for coverage.

"With this system, there are towers on both sides of the river and so the towers in Illinois may provide coverage into some of those bluff areas," said Donovan.

"Similarly, the towers on either side will provide coverage into those communities like Riverdale, Hampton and Cordova, and Andalusia, and also in the downtown areas of the metro Quad Cities as well," Donovan said.

The old system was being leased from Racom and the SECC was paying fees each month for every radio that operates on that system.

Now that they'll own the new system, a lot of the avenues they had to go through to receive improvements will be in their control. "It allows us to control our destiny a little bit more moving forward," Donovan says, "Our system will be inter-operable with other communities. It'll be inter-operable with the state system in Illinois and in Iowa".

Donovan really wants to emphasize the collaborative effort that it took to bring this new system together "there's so many people that just stepped up and recognized that this could be a wonderful thing for our community. So I just want to recognize that and have the community know that the folks that they elect to represent them are certainly doing their job. At least with respect to this project," said Donovan.

Donovan says they are expecting to start building the towers early this summer and if all goes as planned, to complete it by late fall or early winter. Once those towers are put in, Racom will come and complete the rest of the setup. They're hoping to have the system operational by early 2021. The existing system will stay operational while the new system is being brought up.

SECC is hoping to phase out the old system by late summer of next year.

