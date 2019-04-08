New research shows suicide attempts have doubled in children

There is startling new research out about the nation's youth and suicide.

Canadian researchers studied hospital data involving children in the U.S. ages 5 to 18.

Hospital visits for suicide attempts or thoughts nearly doubled over an eight-year period.

The rate increased from 580,000 to over a million. Scientists say a cause for the increase is unknown.

Experts say the study's findings suggest that mental health sources int he community need to be strengthened.

Researchers analyzed data from 2007 to 2015.