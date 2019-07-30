New reward offered for information leading to the deaths of Elizabeth and Lyric Cook

A new reward is being offered in the case of two cousins from Black Hawk County who were abducted and found dead.

On Tuesday morning, the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers on Facebook announced a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case of Elizabeth Collins, 8, and her cousin Lyric Cook, 10.

Officials said the new reward is a result of a private donation from an anonymous source.

The girls were out riding their bikes in Evansdale when they went missing on July 13, 2012. Five months later, hunters found their bodies in the Seven Bridges Wildlife area of Bremer County.

No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities have looked at 300 sex offenders and interviewed more than 1,000 people.

Authorities have never revealed the cause of death or autopsy results. They believe that is only information the killer would know.

"The reward is payable upon an arrest and is separate from any other rewards being offered for a conviction," according to a post on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. "If an arrest is made and a conviction achieved, a person may be eligible for both rewards."

Tips in the case may be submitted by calling the Evansdale Police Department at 319-232-6682, emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at OURMISSINGIOWAGIRLS@DPS.STATE.IA.US, by calling Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, using Tipsoft by texting the word Cedar plus the tip to 274637 (Crimes), or by visiting WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM and submitting the information online. A person is eligible for the reward regardless of which of these specific methods is used to submit the information.

