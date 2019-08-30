New rock radio station debuts in the Quad Cities

There's a new option for music on the radio dial in the Quad Cities. Townsquare Media Inc. announced Friday it has launched I-Rock on 93.5 FM.

The station is offering hard rock from bands like Godsmack, Slipknot, Tool, Korn, Disturbed, Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch commercial-free.

ESPN Sports programming broadcast previously on 93.5 will air on 1170 AM.

I-Rock 93.5 is part of the Townsquare Media Quad Cities group of stations that includes 97X (WXLP), B100 (KBEA) and KIIK 104.9.

