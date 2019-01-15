New round of hearings for Florida school shooting suspect

Nikolas Cruz, suspected Florida high school shooter / Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office / ZUMA Press / MGN
By  | 
Updated: Tue 11:17 AM, Jan 15, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is returning to court this week for hearings on the massacre and on accusations he assaulted a corrections officer.

Tuesday's session includes a status hearing on that November assault at the Broward County Jail. A judge also will hear a defense motion regarding handling of personal Cruz records by a state commission that investigated the Valentine's Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Prosecutors say another hearing Wednesday includes a defense attempt to prevent further contact between Cruz and the corrections officer involved in the assault.

Cruz faces a number of felony charges in the jail assault. He could get the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the school shooting.

 