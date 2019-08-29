New strategies needed to reverse rising death toll from synthetic opioids

New unique strategies are needed to reverse the rising death toll from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

New unique strategies are needed to reverse the rising death toll from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. That's according to researchers from the Rand Corporation. (NBC)

That's according to researchers from the Rand Corporation.

They say the fentanyl crisis is different because the spread is mostly fueled by suppliers instead of user demand.

Also, fentanyl is now available from more sources and the internet has made it easier to traffic the drug.

That's why lawmakers may need to consider innovative approaches like supervised consumption sites, creative supply disruption and drug content testing.