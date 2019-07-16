New study finds Iowa is 4th most obese state in the U.S.

A new study finds Iowa is the 4th most obese state in the country, with 36.4% of its adult population struggling with obesity.

The national average is 30.1%, a number that has doubled from 15% in 1990.

Today, ConsumerProtect.com released a study which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Controlon obesity, exercise and healthy eating habits.

The study also looked at the cost of treating obesity, which is linked to early death, heart disease and diabetes. The cost is up to $210 billion annually.

Some other findings for the causes of obesity in Iowa:

- Exercise: 25.0% of adult residents do zero physical leisure activity, ranking them 31st in the country.

- Healthy eating: 35.6% of adults east less than one fruit per day, ranking them 29th in the country.

A person is considered obese when their Body Mass Indicator (BMI) is over 30.

