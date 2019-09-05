New study finds Iowa ranks No. 20 for burglaries

A new study finds Iowa is the No. 20 ranked state for burglaries, with 7.25 cases per 1,000 households.

SafeHome.org released a study on Tuesday on the states with the highest burglary rates, using the latest data from the 2018 FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

According to the study, the frequency of major crimes continues to decline nationally, but burglaries made up 15 percent of all crimes in 2017. The total value of what was stolen was more than $3 billion.

Illinois ranks No. 31 on the list.

The study also included some national statistics and trends:

- Burglaries by region: Southwest (44.9 percent), West (26.3 percent), Midwest (19.6 percent), Northeast (9.1 percent)

- Type of entry: 57 percent of burglaries involve forcible entry, and another 6 percent involve attempted forcible entry.

- Time of day: More than 6 out of 10 burglaries occurred during the day.

- Value of items stolen: The average burglary in 2017 involved stolen cash and other items valuing $2,416.

- Recovery of stolen items: About 29 percent of the value of all items stolen in all types of theft, including burglaries, robberies and car thefts, was recovered in 2017.

- Arrests: Only about 13.5 percent of burglaries involve a person being arrested.