New superintendent selected in Bettendorf School District

The Bettendorf Community School District has selected Dr. Michelle Morse as its new superintendent.

Morse, currently the assistant superintendent/human resources for the Newhall School District in Valencia, California, will begin July 1.

The hire will be official after the school board approves her contract at its March 23 meeting, the district said in a media release.

“We are excited for Dr. Morse to join the Bettendorf Community School District,” School Board President Adam Holland said in the release. “She brings a skill set that will help enable our already tremendous staff to carry out the district’s goals and mission. Dr. Morse has the demonstrated experience of being the life-long learner that we strive to develop our students into becoming.”

The superintendent search was conducted with the assistance of search firm Ray and Associates.

The board evaluated eight applicants from a pool of 36 and interviewed three before narrowing the search to Morse and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of the Newton Community School District. Both were interviewed by the district on Feb. 6.

Morse will replace Superintendent Mike Raso. In 2019, school board members voted to not automatically renew his contract when it expires at the end of the school year.

Last month, Raso announced that he was taking a personal leave of absence through the end of June.

Jim Spelhaug, former superintendent of the Pleasant Valley School District, was named Bettendorf’s interim superintendent earlier this week.

