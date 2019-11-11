New survey reveals least popular items at Thanksgiving dinner table

A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, but they eat it anyway out of tradition.

Here's the breakdown:

- 29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

- 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.

- 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don't like it.

- 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don't enjoy it..

-19 percent don't even like turkey but eat it anyway.

Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it's "disgusting."