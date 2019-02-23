New taco shack replicates the food truck experience

"The taco truck season was over so people were like 'we miss your tacos," says Steve Aguilera, cook at Mex-2-Go.

TheMex -2-Go taco truck is retired for the winter until the weather brings around its fourth season in the Quad Cities.

“We’re hoping that at least by March we'll have that going,” says Aguilera. “It’s been our storage unit for the past couple of months."

But while the truck is shut down, there's now a walk-in or drive-thru location where the kitchen is steaming with the same recipes from the truck.

"This is our little taco shack... it’s not as tight as the taco truck, but it emulates what we do in the taco truck, the same system."

The narrow shack is manned by two Mex-2-Go team members. They come in early in the morning to prep food for the lunchtime rush.

"It’s quick it's fast, the menu is simple but still has variety," says Aguilera.

Aguilar hopes the new location on Brady will strengthen their customer base while taco truck season rolls back around.

"A lot of people count on us to be there and they've been asking us if we’re still going to do it, and we tell them that we are," says Aguilar. "They count on us to be there, and we want to be there for them."

