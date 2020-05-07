New traffic detours for I-74 Bridge construction

Construction on the new I-74 Bridge is making progress, but will also require a change in traffic detours.

Starting May 8, 2020 7th Ave. in Moline will be closed between 18th St. and the Iowa-bound I-74 exit ramp. Traffic from both Iowa and Illinois exiting at 7th Ave. will also need to turn right. Traffic going southbound on 19th St. will need to turn right onto 7th Ave.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the new traffic patterns are needed to allow contractors to re-stripe and prepare for the upcoming I-74 detour.